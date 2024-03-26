The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, for aerial refueling over Romania, March 29, 2024. The P-8 Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime patrol and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft capable of conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface ship warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

