U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron read through a pre-flight checklist in preparation for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 28, 2024. Checklists are used to assist pilots with following procedures in a clear and correct manner, ensuring the safety of the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8317573
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-XA271-1123
|Resolution:
|6917x4611
|Size:
|21.27 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
