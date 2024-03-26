Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 3 of 10]

    The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing is prepped for takeoff on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 28, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    TAGS

    USAFE
    U.S. Navy
    P-8 Poseidon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

