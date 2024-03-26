U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Miskimmin, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief, Capt. Edward Turos, middle, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilot, and Airman 1st Class Caleb Cooper, 100th AMXS KC-135 assistant dedicated crew chief, conduct pre-flight checks before engine start procedures at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 28, 2024. The takeoff required both the aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 11:06 Photo ID: 8317570 VIRIN: 240328-F-XA271-1073 Resolution: 6891x4594 Size: 17.55 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.