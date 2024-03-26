Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 7 of 10]

    The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    ROMANIA

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Romania, March 29, 2024. The KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

