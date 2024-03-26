A U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Romania, March 29, 2024. The KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8317577
|VIRIN:
|240329-F-XA271-1321
|Resolution:
|5831x3887
|Size:
|14.69 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT