U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Miskimmin, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief, Airman 1st Class Caleb Cooper, middle, 100th AMXS KC-135 assistant dedicated crew chief, and Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilot, conduct pre-flight checks before engine start procedures at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 28, 2024. Pre-flight checks are performed to ensure everything is in working order before preparing the aircraft for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 11:06 Photo ID: 8317569 VIRIN: 240328-F-XA271-1058 Resolution: 6245x4163 Size: 14.11 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.