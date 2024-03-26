U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Miskimmin, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief, Airman 1st Class Caleb Cooper, middle, 100th AMXS KC-135 assistant dedicated crew chief, and Capt. Edward Turos, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilot, conduct pre-flight checks before engine start procedures at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 28, 2024. Pre-flight checks are performed to ensure everything is in working order before preparing the aircraft for takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8317569
|VIRIN:
|240328-F-XA271-1058
|Resolution:
|6245x4163
|Size:
|14.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Mission Never Sleeps: 100th ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
