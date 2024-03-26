Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

    20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gilberto Matos-Marrero, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, tightens a boost pump at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 12, 2024. Matos-Marrero’s deep understanding of the foundational concepts required by his specialty allows him to detect and resolve electrical, mechanical and technical problems before further maintenance is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20th FW
    Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE)

