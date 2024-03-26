U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gilberto Matos-Marrero, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, tightens a boost pump at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 12, 2024. Matos-Marrero’s deep understanding of the foundational concepts required by his specialty allows him to detect and resolve electrical, mechanical and technical problems before further maintenance is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 09:46
|Photo ID:
|8309495
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-QY889-2057
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT