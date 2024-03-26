20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gilberto Matos-Marrero, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, tightens a boost pump at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 12, 2024. Matos-Marrero’s deep understanding of the foundational concepts required by his specialty allows him to detect and resolve electrical, mechanical and technical problems before further maintenance is required. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

