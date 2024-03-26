Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment [Image 2 of 10]

    20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Hartmann, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 6, 2024. AGE Airmen are committed to providing auxiliary components for the flightline, allowing maintenance operations to continue around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:46
    Photo ID: 8309481
    VIRIN: 240306-F-QY889-2035
    Resolution: 4275x2847
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, 20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

    Shaw AFB
    20th FW
    Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE)

