20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Hartmann, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 6, 2024. AGE Airmen are committed to providing auxiliary components for the flightline, allowing maintenance operations to continue around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

