U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Hartmann, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, inspects and repairs a self-generating nitrogen cart at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 12, 2024. Nitrogen is a vital resource used to inflate aircraft wheels for safe and consistent takeoffs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment
