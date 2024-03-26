U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Hartmann, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, inspects and repairs a self-generating nitrogen cart at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 12, 2024. Nitrogen is a vital resource used to inflate aircraft wheels for safe and consistent takeoffs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:46 Photo ID: 8309488 VIRIN: 240312-F-QY889-2007 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 816.52 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.