U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gavin Wainwright, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, follows a technical order to repair hardware at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 12, 2024. AGE Airmen use TOs to repair hardware with 100% accuracy, this enables them to deliver serviceable equipment to the flightline which allows aircraft maintainers to resolve any aircraft issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:46 Photo ID: 8309489 VIRIN: 240312-F-QY889-2023 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.73 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.