20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight provide critical elements to achieve airpower at Shaw.



The countless hours of inspecting, troubleshooting and rebuilding hardware like generators, bomb lifts and floodlights ensures aircraft maintainers can service jets to be flown safely and efficiently. Sections within Shaw’s AGE shop specialize in different functions like inventory, expediting, and inspections; from the back of the house to the flightline, AGE Airmen are a critical link responsible for generating airpower.



“There’s no airpower without ground power,” said Senior Airman Taylor Morales, 20th EMS AGE technician. “If we don’t have the tools we need to fix the hardware aircraft maintainers need, it has a ripple effect on everything and we can't get jets in the air.”



Preparation is one of the best ways to make sure a process goes smoothly, and AGE Airmen apply that concept daily by maintaining a section solely dedicated to inventory. Airmen assigned to inventory ensure repairs and requested equipment can be provided to aircraft maintainers as quickly as possible. By proactively ordering and replacing parts before their expiration date, AGE Airmen can more efficiently dispatch critical components, such as the self-generating nitrogen cart and an A/M32A-60 generator.



“Troubleshooting and making sure I figure out what the problem is to get components fixed as soon as possible is the most important thing for me,” said Senior Airman Sean Hartmann, 20th EMS AGE technician.



Another way that AGE Airmen fix problems before they happen are recurrent inspections. Paired with their understanding of the foundational concepts required by their specialty, these inspections allow them to discover electrical, mechanical and technical problems before equipment ever reaches the flightline.



“We have to make sure our equipment is ready, so we take additional steps like conducting thorough inspections before delivery,” said Airman 1st Class Janiela Salas Soto, 20th EMS AGE technician.



Repairs are a cradle to grave project for AGE Airmen, starting in the backshop where hardware is inspected and repaired before delivery, ensuring serviceable equipment. Streamlining this process helps the wing fulfill its promise to provide combat-ready air power any time, anywhere.



“If we don’t do the proper checks and balances ensuring we do our job as safely as possible we could drop off equipment that malfunctions,” said Senior Airman Lorenzo Rivera, 20th EMS AGE technician. “If a misfire occurs with our equipment, it will directly impact the safety of our pilots and maintainers.”



From mechanical hardware to ensuring safety and providing light on the flightline for continuing operations around the clock, AGE Airmen are committed to the mission. When aircraft lift off the runway, AGE Airmen know they supplied a job well done.



“We’re the jack of all trades, our capabilities allow us to support assets around the wing,” said Senior Master Sgt. Kevin John, 20th EMS AGE flight chief. “The confidence gained from the knowledge and the skills we learn from this career field enables us to deliver premium equipment for mission critical repairs.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 Story ID: 467139 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US