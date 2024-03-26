20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight pose for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 6, 2024. Making auxiliary equipment like generators and nitrogen compressors readily available for aircraft maintainers ensures they can complete their mission safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

