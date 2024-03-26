U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Morales, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, poses for a portrait at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 6, 2024. AGE Airmen are committed to providing auxiliary components for the flightline, allowing maintenance operations to continue around the clock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 09:46
|Photo ID:
|8309483
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-QY889-2055
|Resolution:
|4382x2919
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th EMS AGE technicians deliver premium equipment
