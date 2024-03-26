8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

Airman 1st Class Makayla Thomas, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, issues an M4 carbine rifle in preparation for Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. General arming was the primary line of effort during Beverly Sentinel 24, allowing members across the 8th Fighter Wing to hone their ability to defend assets and infrastructure while completing their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

