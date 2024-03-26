Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission [Image 5 of 8]

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Victoria Kohagen 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, inspects paperwork before checking out an M4 carbine rifle in preparation for Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. With a team of seven individuals, the IPE team outfitted over 600 Airmen with either M4 rifles or M9 pistols in support of the new 8th Fighter Wing general arming program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 04:31
    Photo ID: 8309117
    VIRIN: 240321-F-EZ422-1344
    Resolution: 4223x2375
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    IPE
    8th LRS
    INDOPACOM
    GENARM
    mission ready airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT