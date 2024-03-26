Senior Airman Tyler Drew, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, demonstrates how to fasten a training attachment on an M4 carbine rifle in preparation for Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. The 8th LRS IPE team worked with Defenders from the 8th Security Forces Squadron to ensure all procedures were followed before distributing weapons to the Kunsan AB populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 04:31
|Photo ID:
|8309119
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-EZ422-1301
|Resolution:
|3113x1751
|Size:
|289.51 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT