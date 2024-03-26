Senior Airman Jakob Lundin, middle, 8th Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance technician, accepts an M4 carbine rifle in preparation for Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. Ahead of a week-long exercise, Airmen with the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron issued M9 pistols and M4 rifles to test the 8th Fighter Wing’s 14 squadrons’ ability to safeguard assets and ensure infrastructure security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 04:31 Photo ID: 8309123 VIRIN: 240321-F-EZ422-1136 Resolution: 5356x3013 Size: 1.08 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.