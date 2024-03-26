8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

Staff Sgt. Alexander Trippet, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management logistics non-commissioned officer in charge, engages simulated oppositional forces during a ground attack exercise as part of Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2024. Airmen with the 8th CES engaged OPFOR actors during the mock oppositional force attack on the 8th Comptroller Squadron building in support of the 8th Fighter Wing general arming program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

