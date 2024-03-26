Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission [Image 2 of 8]

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kianna Parrish, 8th Comptroller Squadron operations technician, holds a defense position during a simulated group attack as part of Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2024. During Beverly Sentinel 24-1 the 8th Security Forces Squadron tested different squadrons’ ability to protect their assets and facilities at a moment’s notice during mock oppositional force attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 04:31
    Photo ID: 8309097
    VIRIN: 240327-F-EZ422-1249
    Resolution: 4703x2645
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission
    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    IPE
    8th LRS
    INDOPACOM
    GENARM
    mission ready airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT