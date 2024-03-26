8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

Senior Airman Mackenzie Garrick, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, instructs an Airman on where to sign a form prior to distributing an M4 carbine rifle in preparation for Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. Exercising general arming bolsters overall base defense by empowering Airmen from every squadron to directly protect their assets and facilities at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
