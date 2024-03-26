8th LRS GENARMS the Pack, ignites base defense mission

Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment supervisor, picks up an M4 carbine rifle while distributing weapons to a Kunsan Air Base Airman in preparation for Beverly Sentinel 24-1 at Kunsan AB, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. 8th LRS Airmen distributed hundreds of M9 pistols and M4 rifles for Beverly Sentinel 24 after ensuring the weapons were in good working order and conducting safety and barrel-clearing briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

