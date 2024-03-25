Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

    NORTH SEA

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, March 24, 2024. The multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force, carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8307756
    VIRIN: 240324-F-PH996-1889
    Resolution: 4820x3274
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    TAGS

    Readiness
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LSGE24

