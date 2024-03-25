351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Satberry, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, performs aerial refueling duties on a KC-135 Stratotanker over the North Sea, March 24, 2024. The aircrew supported B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

