    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 2 of 11]

    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8307748
    VIRIN: 240324-F-PH996-1249
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LSGE24

