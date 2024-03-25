351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

