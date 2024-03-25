U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. Pre-flight checks are an essential part of flying operations, ensuring the safety of both the aircraft and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8307748
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-PH996-1249
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS
