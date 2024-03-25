A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, March 24, 2024. B-1 crews routinely conduct long duration CONUS-to-CONUS missions as a part of strategic Bomber Task Force missions undertaken by Air Force Global Strike Command across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8307752 VIRIN: 240324-F-PH996-1541 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.05 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.