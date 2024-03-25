A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, March 24, 2024. The multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force, carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8307755 VIRIN: 240324-F-PH996-1735 Resolution: 5274x7526 Size: 2.16 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.