A U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over the North Sea, March 24, 2024. Ellsworth AFB B-1Bs validate the U.S. Air Force capability to provide precision, long-range strike anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|03.24.2024
|03.26.2024 12:12
|8307753
|240324-F-PH996-1709
|8256x5504
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|4
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde
