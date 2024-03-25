U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darian Santos, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical environmental systems specialist, turns on power cart on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. The cart is used to apply auxiliary power to the aircraft to ensure the engines accelerate at the right speed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe