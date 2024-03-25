U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darian Santos, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical environmental systems specialist, turns on power cart on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. The cart is used to apply auxiliary power to the aircraft to ensure the engines accelerate at the right speed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8307749
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-PH996-1030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
