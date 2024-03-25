Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 3 of 11]

    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darian Santos, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical environmental systems specialist, turns on power cart on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. The cart is used to apply auxiliary power to the aircraft to ensure the engines accelerate at the right speed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 12:12
    VIRIN: 240324-F-PH996-1030
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LSGE24

