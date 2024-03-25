351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Dewar, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, taxis a KC-135 Stratotanker on a flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

