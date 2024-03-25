Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 4 of 11]

    351st ARS supports Bomber Task Force Europe

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Dewar, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, taxis a KC-135 Stratotanker on a flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 24, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LSGE24

