Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott leads a moment of silence at the historic memorial marker at the Rees Training Center, near Hermiston, Oregon on March 21, 2024. Six civilian workers were killed in a munitions explosion on March 21, 1944 at 9:21 p.m., as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

