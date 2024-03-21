Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott leads a moment of silence at the historic memorial marker at the Rees Training Center, near Hermiston, Oregon on March 21, 2024. Six civilian workers were killed in a munitions explosion on March 21, 1944 at 9:21 p.m., as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8304542
|VIRIN:
|240321-Z-CH590-1216
|Resolution:
|6087x4058
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|HERMISTON, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
