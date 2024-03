An Oregon Army National Guard Soldier plays taps during the 80th Anniversary ceremony of the 1944 explosion at the former Umatilla Depot, on March 21, 2024 near Hermiston, Oregon. On March 21, 1944, at 9:21 p.m., six civilian workers were killed in a munitions explosion as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:58 Photo ID: 8304538 VIRIN: 240321-Z-CH590-1046 Resolution: 5770x3839 Size: 3.4 MB Location: HERMISTON, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.