Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott delivers a pray offering at the former Umatilla Depot, on March 21, 2024 near Hermiston, Oregon during the 80th Anniversary ceremony of the 1944 munitions explosion. Six civilian workers were killed in a stored ammunition explosion on March 21, 1944 at 9:21 p.m., as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:58 Photo ID: 8304546 VIRIN: 240321-Z-CH590-1030 Resolution: 3878x5829 Size: 5.01 MB Location: HERMISTON, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.