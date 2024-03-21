Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

Oregon Army National Guard Chaplain (Col.) Jacob Scott delivers a pray offering at the former Umatilla Depot, on March 21, 2024 near Hermiston, Oregon during the 80th Anniversary ceremony of the 1944 munitions explosion. Six civilian workers were killed in a stored ammunition explosion on March 21, 1944 at 9:21 p.m., as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8304546
|VIRIN:
|240321-Z-CH590-1030
|Resolution:
|3878x5829
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|HERMISTON, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
