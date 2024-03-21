Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

Oregon State Rep. Greg Smith, representing the Columbia Development Authority listens to the national anthem along with the, American Legion Post 37 members rendering a hand salute during the 80th Anniversary ceremony held at the former Umatilla Depot, on March 21, 2024 near Hermiston, Oregon. On March 21, 1944, at 9:21 p.m., six civilian workers were killed in a munitions explosion as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

