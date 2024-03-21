Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot [Image 10 of 20]

    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

    HERMISTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    State Sen. Bill Hansell addresses those who attended the 80th Anniversary ceremony to honor the six civilian workers killed in a munitions explosion as part of the defense of the United States during WWII. Hansell described growing up near the depot during the Second World War as his family had one of the largest hog farms in the nation nearby. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:58
    Photo ID: 8304541
    VIRIN: 240321-Z-CH590-1226
    Resolution: 5989x3909
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot [Image 20 of 20], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot
    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWII
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Rees Training Center
    U.S. Army
    Umatilla Army Ordnance Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT