Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

State Sen. Bill Hansell addresses those who attended the 80th Anniversary ceremony to honor the six civilian workers killed in a munitions explosion as part of the defense of the United States during WWII. Hansell described growing up near the depot during the Second World War as his family had one of the largest hog farms in the nation nearby. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

