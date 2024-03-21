A lone cross marks the site of the 1944 munitions explosion at the former Umatilla Depot, on March 21, 2024 near Hermiston, Oregon following the 80th Anniversary ceremony to honor the six civilian workers killed in a munitions explosion as part of the defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024
Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot