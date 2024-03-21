Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot [Image 18 of 20]

    Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

    HERMISTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A vehicle precession arrives at the ceremonial site of the 1944 munitions explosion at the former Umatilla Army Depot near Hermiston, Oregon on March 21, 2024. Six civilian workers were killed in a stored ammunition explosion on March 21, 1944 at 9:21 p.m., as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 20:58
    Photo ID: 8304549
    VIRIN: 240321-Z-CH590-1194
    Resolution: 5934x4128
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: HERMISTON, OR, US
    WWII
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Rees Training Center
    U.S. Army
    Umatilla Army Ordnance Depot

