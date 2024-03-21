Memorial service held to honor the 80th Anniversary of the 1944 explosion at former Umatilla Depot

A vehicle precession moves toward the ceremonial site of the 1944 munitions explosion at the former Umatilla Army Depot near Hermiston, Oregon on March 21, 2024. Six civilian workers were killed in a stored ammunition explosion on March 21, 1944 at 9:21 p.m., as part of defense of the United States during WWII. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

