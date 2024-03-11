Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 4 of 17]

    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A cadet from the University of Louisville, Detachment 295, touches the exterior of a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., March 12, 2024. After learning about key components of the aircraft, cadets from the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky boarded the aircraft to witness an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8289997
    VIRIN: 240312-F-LI355-1005
    Resolution: 2381x3747
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets
    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    incentive flight
    ROTC
    AFROTC
    familiarization flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT