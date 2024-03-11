72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

A cadet from the University of Louisville, Detachment 295, touches the exterior of a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., March 12, 2024. After learning about key components of the aircraft, cadets from the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky boarded the aircraft to witness an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

