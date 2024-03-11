Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Obusek, 72nd Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator, talks with Air Force ROTC Cadet Andrew Daniel, student at the University of Kentucky, in the boom pod of a KC-135R Stratotanker during flight somewhere above Indiana, March 12, 2024. Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. provided cadets from the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky with a familiarization flight where the crew demonstrated the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 09:52 Photo ID: 8290008 VIRIN: 240312-F-LI355-1016 Resolution: 4909x3266 Size: 7.29 MB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.