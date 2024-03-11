Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 15 of 17]

    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force ROTC Cadet Andrew Daniel, student at the University of Kentucky, looks out the window of a KC-135R Stratotanker somewhere above Indiana, March 12, 2024. Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. provided cadets from the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky with a familiarization flight where the crew demonstrated the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    incentive flight
    ROTC
    AFROTC
    familiarization flight

