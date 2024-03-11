72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

Lt. Col. David Mott, commander of Air Force ROTC Detachment 295, sits alongside the boom pod of a KC-135R Stratotanker while watching the tanker participate in a refueling mission somewhere above southern Indiana, March 12, 2024. The detachment’s leadership, as well as several cadets from ROTC programs at the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky, participated in a familiarization flight hosted by Grissom Air Reserve Base’s 72nd Aerial Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

