72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

Lt. Col. Daniel Keeney, 434th Operations Support Squadron chief of current operations, talks to a cadet about the KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., March 12, 2024. After learning about key components of the aircraft, cadets from the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky boarded the aircraft to witness an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US