    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 10 of 17]

    72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force ROTC cadet takes video of a KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., preparing to offload fuel to a P-8 Poseidon assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fl., somewhere above southern Indiana, March 12, 2024. Grissom provided cadets from the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky with a familiarization flight where the crew demonstrated the 434th Air Refueling Wing’s aerial refueling capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 09:52
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    This work, 72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    incentive flight
    ROTC
    AFROTC
    familiarization flight

