A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., offloads fuel to a P-8 Poseidon assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fl., above southern Indiana, March 12, 2024. U.S. Navy Patrol and Reconnaissance WING 11 uses the P-8 aircraft to conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8290004
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-LI355-1014
|Resolution:
|4451x2454
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT