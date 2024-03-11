U.S. Air Force ROTC Cadet Cedric Silva, Detachment 295 at the University of Louisville, talks to Tech. Sgt. James Marshall Jr., 72nd Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator, prior to flying in a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., March 12, 2024. During the flight, Marshall demonstrated the Hoosier Wing’s in-flight refueling capabilities to Silva and his peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8289999
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-LI355-1006
|Resolution:
|2140x3217
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
