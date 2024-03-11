72nd ARS hosts University of Louisville, University of Kentucky cadets

U.S. Air Force ROTC Cadet Cedric Silva, Detachment 295 at the University of Louisville, talks to Tech. Sgt. James Marshall Jr., 72nd Aerial Refueling Squadron boom operator, prior to flying in a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., March 12, 2024. During the flight, Marshall demonstrated the Hoosier Wing’s in-flight refueling capabilities to Silva and his peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

