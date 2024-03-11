Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division prepare to welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda upon his arrival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Various 3ID units are currently deployed to eastern Europe since fall 2023 in support of the NATO mission to assure allies, bolster interoperability and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:28 Photo ID: 8286843 VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1002 Resolution: 6285x4190 Size: 9.44 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.