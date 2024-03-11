Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8]

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division prepare to welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda upon his arrival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Various 3ID units are currently deployed to eastern Europe since fall 2023 in support of the NATO mission to assure allies, bolster interoperability and deter adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8286843
    VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1002
    Resolution: 6285x4190
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Polish President
    Rocky
    Dogface Soldiers
    President Andrzej Duda

