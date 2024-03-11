Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 6 of 8]

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division band plays the Polish and American national anthems during President Andrzej Duda’s arrival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit comes as multiple 3ID units are currently deployed to eastern Europe as part of the strong unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Polish President
    Rocky
    Dogface Soldiers
    President Andrzej Duda

