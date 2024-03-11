The 3rd Infantry Division band plays the Polish and American national anthems during President Andrzej Duda’s arrival at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit comes as multiple 3ID units are currently deployed to eastern Europe as part of the strong unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:35 Photo ID: 8286839 VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.78 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.