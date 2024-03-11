President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

The 3rd Infantry Division band rehearses the Polish national anthem for the arrival of Polish President Andrzej Duda at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. President Duda’s presence at Fort Stewart shines a spotlight on the robust military alliance shared between Poland and the United States. His visit, strategically timed with the ongoing deployment of the 3ID in Poland, underscores America’s unwavering dedication to NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo Pfc. Tiana Brown)

