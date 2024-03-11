President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

U.S. Army Brig. General Jeremy Wilson, 3rd Infantry Division’s Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver, salutes beside Polish President Andrzej Duda during the Polish and American national anthems at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3ID Soldiers. President Duda’s visit highlights the strong military ties between Poland and the United States and coincides with the ongoing deployment of the 3ID in eastern Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

