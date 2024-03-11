Polish President Andrzej Duda joins the U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3rd Infantry Division’s Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver for a photo with “Rocky,” mascot of the 3ID at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. President Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3ID Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8286831 VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1004 Resolution: 4349x3361 Size: 6.56 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Tiana Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.