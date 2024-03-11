Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers [Image 1 of 8]

    President of Poland visits home of Dogface Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Polish President Andrzej Duda joins the U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeremy Wilson, 3rd Infantry Division’s Deputy Commanding General of Maneuver for a photo with “Rocky,” mascot of the 3ID at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. President Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3ID Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tiana Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 20:38
    Photo ID: 8286831
    VIRIN: 240311-A-XP218-1004
    Resolution: 4349x3361
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Polish President
    Rocky
    Dogface Soldiers
    President Andrzej Duda

